FBI Investigating Vaccinations At Loretto Hospital CEO’s Suburban Church

By Kelly Bauer
Better Government Association
Better Government Association
 5 days ago
The FBI is investigating potentially improper vaccinations Loretto Hospital administered at its CEO’s suburban church — including the city of Chicago’s role in the vaccinations, government records show. A federal grand jury subpoena was issued to the city’s law department on Nov. 10, more than five...

