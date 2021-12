Regarding the editorial “How many Missouri lives will Eric Schmitt endanger to win a Senate seat?” (Dec. 12): The citizens of Missouri continue to massively suffer from the coronavirus. As of recently, Missouri was one of only 16 states with a rise of over 50% new virus cases in a day. Our hospitals are once again so overwhelmed with new cases they are considering canceling all elective surgeries. With such a medical crisis taking place, one would hope their elected state officials would do everything in their power to combat this scourge.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO