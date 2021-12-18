ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

East High student arrested after bringing handgun to school

By Vivian Chow
 5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a student who brought a gun to East High School on Friday.

Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) says the East High administrators were first alerted to the armed student when a social media post circulated allegedly showing a student holding a gun.

School resources officers began a comprehensive investigation to ensure staff and students would remain safe on campus.

When the student in question arrived at school this morning, he was taken into custody by police. While searching the student’s backpack, police discovered a handgun and ammunition.

SCHOOL THREAT: Person in custody after threat made against Matheson Junior High

The student has been arrested and transported to Salt Lake Valley Detention Center where they will be referred to the 3rd District Juvenile Court for prosecution

No identities or additional information has been released at this time.

This latest case of a student bringing a weapon onto campus is part of a nationwide trend circulating on TikTok encouraging students to bring weapons to school. Administrators and officers have been dealing with a string of similar incidents in Utah this week affecting West High School , Box Elder County Schools, Granite District schools and more.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown released a statement regarding the incident:

Many affected schools were either on lockdown or moved to remote learning upon receiving the threats.

Anyone with information on this case should call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-231186.

