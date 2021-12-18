ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Obituary: Marion James Bryan

Marion James Bryan passed away on December 6, 2021. Mrs. Bryan, a permanent substitute teacher in the Bedford Schools until well into her 90’s, was a mainstay of the First Baptist Church of...

ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

