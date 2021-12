You’d have to be completely out of the political loop — and I suspect you aren’t, if you are reading this — to not have heard of “The 1619 Project” and the brouhaha surrounding it. A publication of journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times, “1619” first appeared in an August 2019 issue of […] The post History Thursday: 1619 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO