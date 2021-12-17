First Case Of Omicron Variant Reported In Fully Vaccinated Man In Riverside County

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 7,817 new confirmed COVID cases, on Wednesday, the highest single day total since the pandemic began. There were 33 additional deaths in the state reported on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 960,973. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,525.
There were 106,568 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has increased to 7.02%.
There are 1,621 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 353 patients currently in intensive care.
