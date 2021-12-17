First Case Of Omicron Variant Reported In Fully Vaccinated Man In Riverside County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– In the middle of December, Summit and Clear Creek counties case rates for COVID-19 weren’t where health leaders would have liked, but were at least trending downward, if ever so slightly. Not anymore. (credit: CBS) “That is literally changing as we speak,” Timothy Ryan, Director of public health for Clear Creek County explained. “Omicron is alive and well and the numbers are going through the roof, both in Summit and Eagle counties.” Ryan says even if the variant of the virus has not been officially identified, the spiking case rates have the signature of the faster spreading virus....

