Riverside County, CA

First Case Of Omicron Variant Reported In Fully Vaccinated Man In Riverside County

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The first case of the Omicron variant was reported in Riverside County on Friday. The individual is a 41-year-old fully vaccinated male...

Omicron Variant Surges Across North Texas But Hospitalizations Remain Flat

North Texas hospitals are bracing for a possible rise in COVID-19 patients as the omicron variant spreads and families get together for Christmas. Omicron already accounts for 94% of new cases in Texas, experts say. Tarrant County public health director Dr. Vinny Taneja said families should be cautious about mixing...
COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 444 New Cases, 12 More Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 444 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths. Of the new cases, 386 are confirmed cases and 58 are probable. All 12 deaths were reported in November. Three people were in the 25-49 age group, four were in the 50-64 age group and five were 65 or older. There have been 10,178 total hospitalizations and 164,715 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,613. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
An unvaccinated Texas man became the first person in the United States to die from Omicron infection, according to reports

According to media accounts, the Omicron Covid-19 version has resulted in the first death in the United States. It’s thought to be the country’s first known Omicron death, with the new Covid strain accounting for 73% of new cases. A man in his fifties who had never been vaccinated was the victim. He resided in the state of Texas.
‘Extremely Concerned’: Mountain County Health Leaders Warn Of Extreme COVID Surge

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– In the middle of December, Summit and Clear Creek counties case rates for COVID-19 weren’t where health leaders would have liked, but were at least trending downward, if ever so slightly. Not anymore. (credit: CBS) “That is literally changing as we speak,” Timothy Ryan, Director of public health for Clear Creek County explained. “Omicron is alive and well and the numbers are going through the roof, both in Summit and Eagle counties.” Ryan says even if the variant of the virus has not been officially identified, the spiking case rates have the signature of the faster spreading virus....
Memorial Healthcare Revises Visitor Policy Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases, Increase In Positivity Rate

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Due to the increase in COVID-19 case count and positivity rate in South Florida, Memorial Healthcare System has revised its visitor policy. The healthcare provider said they are taking “precautionary steps to preserve the well-being of our patients, staff, and physicians by restricting its visitation policy to prevent unnecessary exposure.” Under the updated policy, there is no visitation for patients who test positive or negative for those who are being treated in the hospital, in the intensive care unit, outpatients, emergency room, and hospitalized for behavioral health. For those hospitalized for end of life, one visitor is allowed...
Massachusetts Reports 7,817 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single Day Total

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 7,817 new confirmed COVID cases, on Wednesday, the highest single day total since the pandemic began. There were 33 additional deaths in the state reported on Wednesday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 960,973. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,525. There were 106,568 total new tests reported. As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has increased to 7.02%. There are 1,621 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 353 patients currently in intensive care.
California to require health care workers to get COVID-19 booster shot

California will soon require its health care workers to get the COVID-19 booster shot, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday evening on social media. Newsom said the new mandate was in response to the climbing COVID-19 omicron cases the state is seeing. The announcement comes shortly after Sacramento County detected its...
Health Experts Expect More Breakthrough COVID Cases In Coming Weeks

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the U.S. now averaging more than 150,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, we’re hearing about more and more breakthrough cases. Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey both tested positive for COVID-19 the weekend of December 18 despite receiving two doses of the vaccine and the booster. Both said their symptoms have been mild so far. With the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreading, health experts expect more breakthrough cases in the coming weeks. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy says, “No vaccine is perfect, and especially against a foe like Omicron. But those infections...
