Marshalltown Fire Chief David Rierson is already a leader in the community. As of September, he also became the leader for a whole region of fire chiefs when he was sworn in as the President of the Missouri Valley District of the International Association of Fire Chiefs. He previously served as second vice president and vice president before being elevated to his current role, and he will serve as president for one year.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO