Maralee Nichols Shares Holiday Themed Snap With Son She Allegedly Shares With Tristan Thompson, Reveals That She Is 'Doing The Best She Can'

Source: @MARALEENICHOLS/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama Maralee Nichols has shared the first photo of their baby boy.

Article continues below advertisement

In a festive holiday snap shared with Us Weekly, the new mom, 31, posed in front of a Christmas tree in matching How The Grinch Stole Christmas themed pajamas with her little boy as she held his tiny head.

The fitness instructor — who gave birth to her and the NBA player's son on December 1 — opened up to the outlet about what it has been like raising their little boy on her own amid the headline making paternity drama.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

“My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment,” Nichols told the outlet along with sending the sweet snap. “Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son.”

The holiday update comes as the model recently broke her silence on her relationship with Thompson — who shares 3-year-old daughter True with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Nichols told Us Weekly, "I met Tristan in 2020 at a party at his home in Encino California. He told me he was single and coparenting."

Article continues below advertisement

The Texas native explained that the former Boston Celtics player told her that he was "not having a sexual relationship with anyone else," adding that their relationship was "not casual sex nor did we have any arrangement. Tristan and I communicated daily and talked on the phone. We would see each other several times a month.

Article continues below advertisement

"Houston was one of many nights we spent together," Nichols recalled of their romantic rendezvous. "Soon after his birthday weekend in Houston, Tristan invited me to visit him in Boston."

Source: mega

As Thompson has continously questioned the paternity of the newborn, Nichols claimed that the athlete "has not helped me financially with my pregnancy or with our baby." She added, "I have paid 100 percent for my son's expenses. I did not ask Tristan for any money, nor did I accept any money that was offered to me."