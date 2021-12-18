ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

$291 million projected to go towards expanding Alabama’s high-speed internet access

By Aaron Dixon
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qF6yd_0dQ8JITA00

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN) — The state of Alabama has access to $291 million that can be used to help bring high-speed internet to every home and business in the state.

“This money’s really going to help get it into underserved areas, but it’s nowhere near going to touch the need we have across the state,” Alabama State Senator Donnie Chesteen said.

To get high-speed internet across the state, it would cost between $2 billion and $4 billion, but with the $191 million from the American Rescue Plan, and $100 million from the infrastructure, the state will be able to attack the issue of high-speed internet throughout the state.

ADECA has a plan that could bring Wi-Fi to the whole state within 5 years

The current internet minimum is 25 megabits down and three up, which means a download of 25 megabits a second.

Then, it uploads 3 megabits a second, but the new federal funding could mean faster speeds.

“The speed is going to be 100 down and 20 up. So it’s going to be much faster,” Chesteen said.

This broadband will be extended through fiber optic cables, and legislators are trying to provide internet providers the funds to extend their coverage throughout the state.

For example: in Geneva County, one of those rural underserved counties, Charter Spectrum will be spending $7 million to offer 5,500 homes broadband.

Now, that doesn’t mean that everyone will take Spectrum up on its offer, but the company is trying to make the service available and affordable.

“That customer there is not paying any more for high-speed internet, then the neighborhood is,” Chesteen said.

Alabama to see improvements from Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan

Bringing high-speed internet to the entire state of Alabama will take some time, but legislators now have a map of every household in the state with its WiFi connection speed.

This map will be available to the public in January and will serve as a tool to accomplish the overall goal.

“To have every home and every business in the state with high-speed internet,” Chesteen said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Man accused in Kamarie Holland’s murder previously arrested in Muscogee County on charges of Simple Battery-Family Violence and Cruelty to Children-3rd degree

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – WRBL News 3 is digging deeper into the background of the man charged with Capital Murder in the death of a five-year-old Columbus girl. Kamarie Holland was reported missing early Monday morning on Dec. 13, 2021, by her mother. Her body was found late that night at an abandoned home in […]
COLUMBUS, GA
FOX 11 and 41

Cities With the Most Residents Lacking High-Speed Internet

Earlier in November, President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, one of the largest federal spending packages in history and a major component of Biden’s domestic agenda. The bipartisan bill includes billions of dollars in investment for infrastructure priorities like roads, bridges, and water and sewer systems. But one of the most significant items in the new bill is a $65 billion allocation to improve access and affordability for broadband internet.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
WHNT-TV

Rural Internet Accessibility Concerns

Imagine not having internet at your house or being able to get it, having to use a mobile hotspot for remote work or school. It's a reality for many people living in rural parts of north Alabama. News 19 has the story of a Marshall County woman wanting that problem solved.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Issues Statement on Passage of Bill to Help Expand High-Speed Broadband Internet In Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf issued a statement today following House passage of H.B. 2071, which would create the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. The Authority would serve as a single point of contact for parties interested in expanding high-speed internet access and is charged with identifying access to funding sources and coordinating efforts for broadband deployment.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Chesteen
WHSV

Lumos to expand high-speed internet through parts of the Valley

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The pandemic highlighted the need for high speed internet. With working from home and online learning a more prevalent part of daily life for many, broadband became a necessity, but it’s not something everyone had. The City of Waynesboro says more people in the Valley...
INTERNET
techxplore.com

High-speed internet crucial to rural small businesses

Small-business owners see access to high-speed internet is crucial to economic development in rural South Dakota, according to a small pilot study conducted by researchers in South Dakota State University's Ness School of Management and Economics. A survey in five small communities in eastern South Dakota showed 94 percent of...
SMALL BUSINESS
977wmoi.com

MTC Continues Expansion of High-Speed Internet Services

With MTC Communications, you can expect more from their products and services. MTC is continuing to build in surrounding communities to provide high speed fiber optic internet services for households to stay connected with the nest technology solutions, says Marketing Director Rachel Kerns:. “We are just deploying fiber like crazy....
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet#High Speed Internet#Wdhn#The American Rescue Plan#Charter Spectrum
MinnPost

‘We have work to do’: What to know about the state of the state’s high-speed internet infrastructure

The last two years have been pivotal ones for the future of high-speed internet access in Minnesota. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted and exacerbated the lack of broadband in many parts of the state as people shifted to remote work and school. Congress poured unprecedented amounts of money into subsidizing construction of new infrastructure like fiber-optic cables in Minnesota and across the country.
INTERNET
mibiz.com

Stellar Broadband leads the race to high-speed internet

Since its founding in 2001, East Lansing-based Stellar Broadband (formerly Spartan Internet) has grown to service nearly 150 Michigan communities with high-speed 1-gigabit internet service. While the speed is increasingly expected to be the norm for residential and commercial broadband internet, Stellar has already leveraged its fiber optic network to offer 10-gigabit ultra high speeds in some areas. Early next year, the company plans to unveil a new data center in downtown Grand Rapids that will support 10-gigabit growth on the west side of the state. Company founder, President and COO Richard Laing recently discussed these growth plans and how federal stimulus funding will support even further growth into rural underserved communities.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsChannel 36

New law in PA to invest $100 million expanding broadband access

HARRISBURG, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new bill signed into law on Wednesday by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will invest a minimum of $100 million into expanding broadband internet access to rural communities. House Bill 2071, now Act 96, establishes the PA Broadband Development Authority, which will help manage the $100...
POLITICS
aldailynews.com

AARP: Alabamians need access – and more — to benefit from high-speed internet

State Sen. Clay Scofield, R-Guntersville, has announced plans for a package of bills aimed at helping the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs continue its work to ensure Alabamians everywhere have access to high-speed internet. Scofield, the chair of the Alabama Digital Expansion Authority, said it’s not enough for...
ALABAMA STATE
WTVQ

Kinetic deploying high-speed fiber internet to connect 4,300+ Bath County residents

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/WINDSTREAM) — Faster broadband will be available to more than 4,300 Bath County residents from Kinetic by Windstream by the end of January 2022. According to Windstream, As part of a $2 billion, multi-year initiative to dramatically expand gigabit internet service across its 18-state footprint, Kinetic is deploying fiber to bring blazing fast internet to homes and businesses in Bath County.
BATH COUNTY, KY
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
792K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy