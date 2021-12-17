ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain States People for December 2021

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Seaman has been promoted to co-CEO at Catamount Constructors. Seaman joined Catamount in 2003 and has held numerous positions with the company, including vice president of operations, senior vice president, and most recently, COO. James Benning has been hired to also serve as Catamount’s co-CEO. SmithGroup has...

Outdoor Life

North Carolina Mountain Buck Could Be the New State Non-Typical Record

It was Dec. 7, during the very last phase of the rut. With most does already bred, and most bucks exhausted from chasing does, Vincent Clark climbed into a shooting house in Avery County, North Carolina. It was a cold day and Clark was huddled in the blind overlooking a small food plot on private land surrounded by mountains accessible to public hunting. About 5 p.m. he looked up and a great buck was standing near the food plot edge at 100 yards. It wasn’t the buck Clark was expecting, but he recognized the massive whitetail from trail cam photos and shed antlers of the deer. Clark opened a window of his blind, brought up his 7mm Magnum Remington bolt-action rifle, steadied his aim, and fired. The buck ran a short distance and fell dead.
ANIMALS
bodyshopbusiness.com

Crash Champions Expands in Mountain, Pacific Northwest States

Crash Champions, LLC has announced several acquisitions across Montana and Colorado while solidifying its growing footprint in the Pacific Northwest with another acquisition in the Spokane metro area. These transactions were followed by an announcement that Crash has entered into an agreement with Quanz Auto Body, a four-location collision repair center in New Mexico.
BUSINESS
FOX4 News Kansas City

People moving from Missouri are headed to these states

STACKER – The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
MISSOURI STATE
State
Arizona State
State
Idaho State
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

State needs to transition to people-based economic development

In Mississippi and many other states, particularly in the South, economic developers have focused on what is known in the industry as “whale hunting.” Economic developers compete against each other offering major financial incentives including tax deductions, infrastructure development and workforce training in order to attract new industries and jobs.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
enr.com

Sloan Security Group Chosen 2021 Specialty Contractor of the Year

To raise money for his four teenage sons’ education, Ed Sloan launched Sloan Forest Construction in Boise in 1991, intending to support the timber industry. The firm shifted to fencing remote wildlife properties as the forestry industry faltered in the mid-1990s, then expanded into highway fencing before eventually becoming a full-service perimeter security system contractor.
BUSINESS
Sioux City Journal

State confirms Lincoln-area mountain lion

A trail camera captured images last week of a mountain lion in a field just east of Lincoln, near U.S. 34 and the MoPac Trail. The state Game and Parks Commission confirmed the sighting through the photos, which were taken Dec. 9, according to a press release. It was likely...
LINCOLN, IA
Pocono Record

Deer camp owner in Pocono Mountains introduces people to the outdoors

A Pennsylvania hunter is looking to grow the number of hunters in Pennsylvania by providing the deer camp experience. Jonathan Wright, 35, owns Pocono Browns hunting camp in Pocono Summit, but lives in Randolph, New Jersey. He grew up in a hunting family and wants to share his passion for the outdoors with others and hopefully attract more people of color to enjoy the sport.
POCONO SUMMIT, PA
#Mountain States#Commercial Real Estate#Project Management#Infrastructure#Catamount Constructors#Smithgroup#Cushman Wakefield#Sundt Construction Inc#Burns Mcdonnell
24/7 Wall St.

States Where People Are Getting the Most Sleep

If you’ve ridden the bus or subway to work, you’ve seen them — sleep-deprived commuters nodding off on the way to their jobs. The reasons for sleep deprivation are many. Inconsistent bedtimes, using technology late at night, shift work, long work hours, stress, and sleep apnea can all affect the duration and quality of sleep. […]
POLITICS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio deer test positive for COVID

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Scientists have detected 3 COVID-19 variants in Ohio deer. According to a press release from The Ohio State University, white-tailed deer in 6 Northeast Ohio locations were found to have COVID. Based on genomic sequencing of the samples collected between January and March 2021, researchers determined that variants infecting wild deer […]
OHIO STATE
enr.com

Cincinnati Soccer Stadium Siting Raises Questions

Cincinnati’s West End is a mostly Black neighborhood where, compared to the rest of the city, the median income is lower and the percentage of residents who rent is higher. So when FC Cincinnati, the city’s professional soccer team, chose the neighborhood for its $250-million TQL Stadium, it raised both hopes and worries about what would happen to the area.
NFL
Hartford Courant

Connecticut’s economy outpaced U.S. growth this summer, powered by finance and insurance. State ranks 15th in nation.

Connecticut’s economy grew faster than the national economy in the July-to-September quarter, led by a strong recovery in the state’s extensive finance and insurance industry, the U.S. Commerce Department reported Thursday. The state’s $299.8 billion economy expanded at a 2.7% annual rate in the third quarter as the U.S economy grew by 2.3%. Connecticut’s growth rate placed it No. 15 among the ...
CONNECTICUT STATE

