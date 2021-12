NORTON SHORES, Mich. — After five days of searching, the suspect in the MI Bar shooting that left one person dead Dec. 16 has been taken into custody. Police say Kyle Robbins, 40, called 911 early Tuesday morning from the Harvey/Hile Park and Ride where he turned himself in. According to Norton Shores Police Chief Jon Gale, Robbins was arrested around 2:30 a.m. without incident.

NORTON SHORES, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO