Today in History for December 18th

As Jack Webb used to say, “Just the facts, ma’am.” Republicans, not Democrats, gave up governing in a responsible manner, to instead fight Obama on everything, thereby thwarting the will of the American people. Republicans, not Democrats, arbitrarily blocked Merrick Garland’s appointment to the Supreme Court, not because he was unqualified, but because the President was a Black man. Republicans, not Democrats, chose a presidential candidate racist enough to be endorsed by the Ku Klux Klan. Then, despite the Access Hollywood tape, and allegations of sexual assault from 26 women, it was Republicans, not Democrats, who voted for him anyway.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO