New York City, NY

NYS Health Commissioner Says COVID-19 Increasing At Rates Never Before Documented

By WAER
waer.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcerns about the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 are growing, as the more contagious version of the virus is beginning to take hold in New York. The state reported 21,000 new cases on Thursday, up more than 40% from the day before, and the highest single day case total...

www.waer.org

CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Urging Residents To Avoid Holiday Gatherings As COVID-19 Cases Spike

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf is asking the feds for help as COVID-19 cases rise in Pennsylvania. This comes as Philadelphia’s health commissioner issues a warning about the holidays and urges residents to stay home instead of getting together with family. Wolf says Pennsylvania hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients and staff shortages need help from FEMA. Meanwhile, Philadelphia’s top health official says holiday parties are a bad idea. “Please do not hold or attend holiday parties indoors. It’s just too dangerous,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. It’s not the kind of holiday message the health commissioner wanted to give but Dr....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Connecticut

CT's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Increases to Over 8 Percent

Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate is back up over 8 percent after falling to just over 2.2 percent on Monday and an additional 36 people are in the hospital. Gov. Ned Lamont released the numbers on Tuesday afternoon and said the daily positivity rate is 8.16 percent and there are an additional 2,999 cases since Monday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WJHL

Ballad Health reports slight increase in pediatric patients fighting COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported on Thursday a slight decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations. According to data from the health system, 222 people are receiving care for the novel coronavirus in its facilities spanning across 21 counties — a decrease of seven people since Wednesday. Also on the decline included patients on ventilators […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
97.9 WGRD

Health Officials Recommend COVID-19 Testing Before Holiday Gatherings

Families are about to gather for the holidays, and doctors are recommending getting a COVID-19 test before meeting up with family. Unfortunately, Michigan is leading the nation in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The delta variant has been wreaking havoc across the state and soon the omicron variant will be our next problem.
