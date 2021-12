Activision has announced that the Festive Fervor event will begin in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone on December 17th. The event will see the introduction of Armegeddon Mode to Call of Duty: Vanguard. This mode is a version of Drop Zone that sees two teams fighting for control of a marked area somewhere on the map where Care Packages will drop in on a set timer. After enough have been collected, the zone will rotate. Unlike previous iterations of Drop Zone, points are only scored through kills, with bonus points being awarded with kills earned via Killstreaks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO