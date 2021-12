Heralded as the Cyberpunk 2077 of Battlefield games, Battlefield 2042 has been off to an extremely rocky start with no end in sight. Its Steam reviews are abysmal, player counts have dropped to far below previous installments during the same period, and EA has been unusually quiet though at least adamant about sending out bug fixes for the game. While I enjoyed the beta quite thoroughly, I was surprised at the reception to the full release and chose to abstain from purchasing (which come to think of it was probably the best choice). If the game couldn’t be in any worse of a state though, Battlefield 2042 is now hosting a free weekend over on Steam.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO