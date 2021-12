Final Fantasy XIV‘s latest expansion pack Endwalker adds tons of new content for players to do and enjoy. One of the most unique ones is Hydaelyn’s dog Argos. FFXIV: Endwalker players are able to ride Argos on the Moon in one of the Main Scenario Quests, but once that segment is done, you might be wondering whether you can unlock Argos as your own permanent mount or not. Well, wonder no more! You can actually get Argos as a permanent mount. But how or when can you unlock it? Continue reading below for more details on how to unlock Argos as a mount in the FFXIV: Endwalker expansion.

