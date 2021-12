Two women got the best Christmas gift when they met each other for the first time after 73 years after discovering that they are long-lost sisters. Harriet Carter, 76, and Linda Hoffman, 73, had planned on meeting each other two years ago after taking a DNA test and signing up at Ancestry.Com, where they found out they could be related. However, because of COVID-19, they had to delay their plans but kept with the phone calls and messages every day since finding each other online.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO