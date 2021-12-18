ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

New research shows Arizona makes largest jump in 'excess deaths' in the country

12news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to new research, Arizona showed the...

www.12news.com

Comments / 55

mememememe
5d ago

I only believe what I see with my own eyes and my own eyes no my child had Covid one year ago, my child obeyed and got the vaccines as well as the booster and guess who has Cove it again? Question what you were told people because we are all being lied to and people are dying

Reply(8)
9
Prescotonian
4d ago

Now. Prove to ppl in this article that people that are vaccinated are dying Where can I go to see this proof ? I’ve got all day

Reply(6)
2
Chasr Tully
5d ago

what about all the tequila shootings? those that remain alive will get a pay raise due to shortage of humans in Arizona

Reply(5)
2
Related
104.3 WOW Country

COVID Cases are Falling Fastest in The Five Least Vaccinated States, Idaho is One of Them

Get Vaccinated, we hear it and see it everywhere. According to data from a New York Times article called Coronavirus in the U.S.: Latest Map and Case Count, "More than 55,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized nationwide, far fewer than in September but an increase of more than 15 percent over the last two weeks. The current outbreak continues to be driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Scientists in several states have detected cases of the Omicron variant in recent days."
IDAHO STATE
247wallst.com

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Each State

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 776,505 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, no state has reported more coronavirus deaths than Mississippi. Since the pandemic began, Mississippi has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbs4local.com

El Paso doctor believes COVID-19 will go from pandemic to endemic

EL PASO, Texas (KDBC) — The COVID-19 omicron variant is spreading around the United States. Even though it has not occurred in El Paso, a local doctor believes we should be prepared for it. “The big variant in El Paso is still delta. Some 30 states across the country...
EL PASO, TX
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Arizona With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Arizona Government
KOLD-TV

Seven Arizona hospitals request federal help with covid-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -- Arizona hospitals have submitted requests to the federal government requesting extra assistance due to the covid-19 pandemic. Canyon Vista hospital in Sierra Vista says they need extra staff to help deal with the rising number of covid cases across the state. According to the...
ARIZONA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Arizona Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

The U.S. has reported more than 49.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 16. There have been more than 794,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
arizonadailyindependent.com

Arizona Communities Approach Growing Panhandler Presence With Caution

Across Arizona, communities are considering various humane ways to curb panhandling. Some cities like Mesa and Scottsdale have come up with cautious plans that include discouraging the public from giving money directly to beggars and opt instead to donate to organizations that serve people in need. In Scottsdale, signs have...
ARIZONA STATE
tucson.com

COVID-19 becomes Arizona's leading cause of death

While COVID-19 patients across Arizona increasingly overwhelm hospitals, the state’s COVID-19 death count has reached an unfortunate milestone. In the last year, since mid-December 2020, more than 14,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ data on COVID-19 deaths. This...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona COVID-19 update: 3,924 new cases, 93 new deaths as hospitalizations remain high

Arizona hospitals remain strained as COVID-19 patients fill beds, with significant numbers of new virus cases and deaths reported across the state most days.  On Friday, the state reported 3,924 new COVID-19 cases and 93 new known deaths.  COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen sharply in recent weeks, with 2,770 patients hospitalized Thursday across Arizona for known or suspected COVID-19. The...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Arizona reports 3,506 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths Wednesday

PHOENIX – Arizona health officials on Wednesday reported 3,506 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths from the virus. That brought the documented pandemic totals to 1,301,597 infections and 22,779 fatalities, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard. The dashboard also showed ICU usage by confirmed...
ARIZONA STATE
The Daily Yonder

New Rural Covid-19 Infections Jump Nearly 50%; Deaths Also Climb

New Covid-19 infections in rural America shot up by nearly 50% last week, hitting numbers we haven’t seen since early fall. Part of the increase may be attributable to a long tail from Thanksgiving interruptions in data reporting. But regional patterns (such as worsening conditions on the perimeter of the South and continued spread in the Northeast) indicate that the spike is based on conditions on the ground.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 5 San Diego

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

“All of us have a date with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy