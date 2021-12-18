ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Predators' Juuse Saros: In goal again Friday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Saros led the Predators onto the ice, indicating he'll start Friday versus the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juuse Saros
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Nhl Com#Predators
NESN

Are Bruins Tough Enough? Cam Neely Offers His Thoughts

The Boston Bruins found plenty of success in the era of the “Big, Bad Bruins.” And while those days are long over — if for no other reason than how much the game has changed through the years — it can’t keep some from asking if the B’s are too often pushed around.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
nbcsportsedge.com

NHL Plays: Tuesday

Editor’s Note: Enjoy 15% off our NEW NBC Sports EDGE+ Subscription this holiday season and get every tool (Fantasy, DFS & Betting) for every game at a great low price. Use promo code HOLIDAY15 at checkout. Click here to Buy Now. NHL Plays will highlight the best and the...
NHL
CBS Boston

NHL Officially Announces That Players Won’t Participate In 2022 Winter Olympics In Beijing

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s official: There will be no Olympic hockey for NHL players in 2022. With the NHL dealing with several COVID-19 outbreaks around the league, which has forced several postponements over the last few weeks, the league announced Wednesday that NHL players will not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL Players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited as long as possible to make this decision while exploring every available option to enable our Players to participate in...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Shelled in loss

Talbot allowed six goals on 28 shots in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Stars. The seventh goal was an empty-netter. Talbot was pulled with about nine minutes left in the third period as the Wild unsuccessfully tried to come back from a three-goal deficit. It was a third straight loss for the 34-year-old, who is now 15-7-1 with a 2.83 GAA and a .914 save percentage after this ugly outing. Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the NHL has postponed all games after Tuesday through the holiday break -- the Wild's game against the Red Wings scheduled for Thursday had previously been postponed due to the latter team's COVID-19 outbreak. Talbot will try to end his skid next Monday against the Jets.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Making slow progress

Martinez (face) has not resumed skating yet but head coach Pete DeBoer expects the defenseman to return to practice after the holiday break, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Martinez has been out since Nov. 11 after he took a skate to the face. While unconfirmed, it's believed he's been...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy