ODU begins practice, enjoys down time ahead of Myrtle Beach Bowl

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WAVY)- The Old Dominion football team hit the practice field for the first time since arriving in Myrtle Beach on Thursday. The Monarchs (6-6) officially began game prep for Monday’s Myrtle Beach Bowl matchup against Tulsa.

But it wasn’t all about football. The bowl experience is all about team-bonding and events away from the field, and as Craig Loper found out, the Monarchs are definitely soaking in the South Carolina experience.

