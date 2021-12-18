ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

ODU begins practice, enjoys down time ahead of Myrtle Beach Bowl

By Nathan Epstein
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1leNr9_0dQ8GZpy00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WAVY)- The Old Dominion football team hit the practice field for the first time since arriving in Myrtle Beach on Thursday. The Monarchs (6-6) officially began game prep for Monday’s Myrtle Beach Bowl matchup against Tulsa.

But it wasn’t all about football. The bowl experience is all about team-bonding and events away from the field, and as Craig Loper found out, the Monarchs are definitely soaking in the South Carolina experience.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Football
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sports
Myrtle Beach, SC
College Sports
State
South Carolina State
WAVY News 10

Watching Winter Live – December 22nd, 2021

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – We tap into Nexstar’s deep meteorological bench of expertise to look at the long-range predictions for winter weather across the nation. Join WGN Chicago’s Tim Joyce and 22News Western Massachusetts’ Brian Lapis as they discuss heavy snow headed for the West and western mountain states, the on-going snow drought in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
WAVY News 10

Virginia Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle sells out

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – If you haven’t purchased a New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket from the Virginia Lottery, you’re out of luck. Tickets went on sale on Nov. 2. A total of 500,000 tickets were sold. The last available ticket was purchased just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21. On New Year’s Day, winning […]
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myrtle Beach Bowl#Odu#Weather#American Football#Old Dominion#Monarchs#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy