ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

R&B Singer Tank on Making Music Amid Losing His Hearing: 'I Do Have Vertigo Pretty Much Every Day'

By Topher Gauk-Roger
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR&B singer Tank may have announced his retirement from music, but he's not letting health complications get in the way of his final act. The "Maybe I Deserve" hitmaker revealed this news earlier in the year after explaining that he is going deaf in his right ear and losing his hearing...

people.com

Comments / 53

Aretha Wright
4d ago

Tank i completely understand what ur goin thru. im hearin impaired as well. im completely death in my left ear. And can only hear outy right which is not all that good. i also have alot of ringin in my right ear. I dnt qualify for the cochal eae implant because they say i communicate so well without it. Its hard buti take it one day at time and go in my faith.

Reply(1)
20
kevin george
4d ago

My prayers for you my brotha. Love your music, this is just another objective that you will overcome and find your way through. Keep pushing, your hearing maybe lost but your mind isn't. God bless, my brother.

Reply
18
Glendale Bess
3d ago

This past July I was diagnosed with vertigo and I tell you your life really changes. No caffeine, No wine, No alcohol, No salt, No chocolate and No coffee. So now drink plenty ginger tea, decaf coffee, gingerale and plenty fresh pineapples. Oh you can't have any can goods. All of this as of October I can say I haven't had an episode since like the article say it does attack his hearing we have crystals in our ears and their just all over the place but if he stick with the doctor instructions he can bounce back from it.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
survivornet.com

Did You Know Lady Gaga, 35, and Her Boyfriend Michael Polansky, 38, Are Cancer Research Advocates? Here’s How This Power Couple Has Impacted the Cancer Community

Lady Gaga and her boyfriend Michael Polansky have both achieved great success by each other’s sides. They’re also both advocates for the cancer community. Gaga vowed to be a voice for the cancer community after losing her dear friend to cancer back in 2017. Polansky is a co-founder and board...
CANCER
Deadline

Queen Guitarist Brian May Has Covid, Tells Of “A Truly Horrible Few Days, But I’m OK”

Brian May, lead guitarist for Queen, revealed he has tested positive for Covid. An Instagram post by the musician pictured what he called the “dreaded double red line” on a test device, indicating a positive result. (See the post below.) “Yep,” he wrote. “The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line. And yes – definitely NO sympathy please – it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK. And I will tell the tale. PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks. This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hearing Loss#Amazon Music#Vertigo
Indy100

Woman does viral dance next to her baby in hospital to explain diagnosis

A woman on TikTok has gone viral and sparked debate after dancing next to her baby who was in hospital with a respiratory infection.The video was posted on Twitter after it was removed from TikTok, by someone who wrote, in part, “sending prayers… but what happened?”The TikToker began the video by giving her son a kiss on the side of his head and then making a heart sign with her fingers.Then she breaks out into a high-powered TikTok dance routine with text on the screen describing what’s happening.“[He] was taken in because of low oxygen. He tested positive for...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
CELEBRITIES
People

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Says She Broke Up with Her Boyfriend: 'I Was Tired of Fighting'

Tammy Slaton is having a tough time after breaking up with her boyfriend. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 35, shares in Monday's episode that she split from Phillip, whom she recently introduced to viewers. The two had met on social media, Slaton previously explained, and admitted Phillip is known online for talking about his preference for bigger women, and that he doesn't date anyone under 300 lbs.
WEIGHT LOSS
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Woman, 32, gives birth to surprise baby five weeks after boyfriend bought her a pregnancy test 'as a joke' because she had 'put on a bit of weight'

A woman has revealed how she learned she was 33 weeks pregnant after her boyfriend got her a pregnancy test 'as a joke' after noticing she had put on 'a bit of weight.'. Kirsty Pearce, 32, from Lowestoft, noticed she had put on weight at the start of October, with her boyfriend Matt Sylvester, 40, jokingly buying her a test.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Have you got a cold or Covid? Here’s how to tell the difference

In pre-pandemic days, if you got a sniffle and a headache, you might dismiss it as an ordinary cold and carry on as normal, even if you felt a little rough around the edges. But during cold and flu season, how can you be sure it’s a cold and not Covid-19?The bottom line is – without a test, you can’t. Because while the typical symptoms of a cold are a headache, sore throat and runny nose, those symptoms are now some of the main signs of Covid too.With Omicron cases spreading rapidly Professor Tim Spector, who helped found the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cosmopolitan

Willow Smith's Net Worth Is Pretty Damn Impressive, TBH

When your parents are bankable Hollywood stars, the pressure to start making your own mark (specifically in the form of a growing number on the balance line of your bank account) has to be intense. Willow Smith has clearly risen to that challenge. Sure, she still has a ways to go to catch up to her parents in the finance department, but considering Will Smith's net worth is estimated to be around $350 million, there's truly no shame in that. Before we get to just how much Willow is worth, let's do a little refresher on her many income streams.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy