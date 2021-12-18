ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi and Bella Hadid 'Have Grown Closer' Since Zayn Malik Was Charged with Harassment: Source

By Olivia Jakiel
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBella and Gigi Hadid's sisterly bond has become even stronger following the altercation that took place between their mom, Yolanda, and Gigi's ex, Zayn Malik, a source close to the Hadid family tells PEOPLE. "Gigi and Bella have grown closer since the Zayn and Yolanda incident. Bella has stuck...

people.com

