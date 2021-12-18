Harris drops 20 as Florence tops Delran - Boys basketball recap
Rasheem Harris scored 20 points, including sinking nine free throws to help Florence beat Delran, 53-48 in Florence Township. Florence (1-0) outscored 33-25 in...www.nj.com
Rasheem Harris scored 20 points, including sinking nine free throws to help Florence beat Delran, 53-48 in Florence Township. Florence (1-0) outscored 33-25 in...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0