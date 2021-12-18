Orcutt man arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults, additional victims sought

ORCUTT, Calif. – An Orcutt man has been arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says there may be additional victims.

Detectives arrested Faustino Urrutia, 56, of Orcutt following a months-long investigation.

Urrutia originally landed on the sheriff's office radar after an alleged attack in March.

Through the months-long investigation, deputies identified several victims who said they were lured to his home in Orcutt as potential house cleaners. The women were all Spanish speakers, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Urrutia who was taken into custody Wednesday. Urrutia was arrested in the area of Highway 135 and Foster Road on multiple complaints of felony sexual assault.

He is currently in the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on a $100,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives believe there may be other survivors who have not been located yet. Any victims or anyone who may have information about potential survivors is urged to contact the Santa Barbara County Detective’s Bureau in Santa Maria at 805-934-6170 .

You can also leave an anonymous tip online or by calling 805-681-4171 .

The sheriff's office says resources are available for any victims who may be reluctant to come forward. Survivors can call the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 or toll free at 855-840-3232 .

