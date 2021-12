There’s something about pushing a car to the limits that I love. You’re on the ragged edge pushing for every inch of asphalt, reaching for every tenth of a second, and pushing to just beat the closest person around you, whether on the same lap or not. Pushing a machine to it its utmost limits is something thrilling for me. Granted I don’t get many chances to do this sadly due to laws and also driving a stock Ford Ranger. Enter in the newest addition to an old franchise is something that helps feel that need though. ‘GRID Legends’ thrusts into the drivers see from tour cars to formula vees, to big rigs? We got the chance to test drive the game a little early and let me tell you, this fills the need to drive.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO