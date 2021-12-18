ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The season of ‘Lights’

 5 days ago
Volunteers spend weeks organizing the lights and decorating the trees and Gallipolis City Park area for visitors to enjoy. Brittany Hively | OVP

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The Gallipolis City Park is welcoming visitors from across the Tri-State this holiday season to enjoy the ninth season of Gallipolis in Lights.

Each night the park is lit up with thousands of lights and includes a number of other Christmas and holiday decorations for people to enjoy.

The light display will continue nightly through January 1, 2022 with the lights starting each night at 5:30 p.m.

As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, “the light event is purely donor funded,” said Shari Rocchi, event organizer. “While the organization has two fundraisers each year, due to COVID-19 both have had to been cancelled for the past two years.

Rocchi said anyone wishing to donate to the event is welcome to, there will be mailbox-type donation boxes at almost each corner and a gingerbread house where donations can be dropped, Rocchi said.

Event organizers encourage everyone to stay safe with distancing and wearing masks when comfortable.

© 2021, Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Brittany Hively is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Follow her on Twitter @britthively; reach her at (740) 446-2342 ext 2555.

