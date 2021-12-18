ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County reports 1,032 new COVID cases, 7 deaths

By City News Service
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County public health officials reported 1,032 new COVID-19 infections and seven additional deaths associated with the virus Friday, increasing the region’s cumulative totals to 397,374 cases and 4,406 deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of coronavirus patients in San Diego County hospitals increased by eight to 367, according to Friday’s data. Of those patients, 99 were in intensive care, seven more than Thursday.

A total of 25,224 new tests were reported to the county on Friday. A total of 4.3% of all tests returned positive over the past week.

In light of a statewide increase in cases and hospitalizations, and the spread of the Omicron variant, the California Department of Public Health implemented a renewed mask mandate Wednesday. It will remain in place until Jan. 15.

Among the indoor public spaces affected by the mask mandate are retail stores, restaurants, theaters, family entertainment centers and government offices that serve the public.

According to a University of Hong Kong study released Wednesday, Omicron infects people around 70 times faster than the currently dominant Delta variant and the original COVID-19 strain, though the severity of illness is likely to be much lower.

As of Wednesday, more than 5.89 million doses of the three vaccines now available have been administered throughout the San Diego County region.

More than 2.72 million county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, around 86.5% of all eligible residents. More than 2.42 million San Diegans, or 76.9% of eligible residents, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In addition, 601,951 booster shots have been administered in the region.

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

“All of us have a date with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”
