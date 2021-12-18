ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mice are running amok on these California islands. Here’s a plan to eradicate them

By Helena Wegner
Bradenton Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA state agency passed a plan to eradicate invasive house mice by dropping poison from a helicopter across islands near California, multiple news outlets reported. The California Coastal Commission approved the controversial plan by a 5-3 vote on Thursday, Dec. 16, the Marin Independent Journal reported. Under the plan,...

