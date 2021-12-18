ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

OHA reports 5 new COVID deaths, 1,072 cases statewide; Brown urges boosters

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,531, Oregon Health Authority reported Friday. The OHA reported 1,072 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 405,292. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are...

centraloregondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Two More Deaths as Omicron Variant Arrives

Santa Cruz County reports two more COVID-19 deaths and more hospitalizations and the state confirms via genome sequencing that a variant of concern, Omicron, is in California. To detect and prevent the spread of the new variant, the state is increasing COVID-19 testing at airports for arrivals from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabe, all identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as countries with Omicron cases.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oha#Covid#Cdc#Booster#Oregon Health Authority#Columbia#Oregonians#Omicron#American
KDRV

Coronavirus Watch: Klamath County Public Health provides easily accessible coronavirus services in light of the spreading Omicron variant

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Klamath County Public Health and their partners continue to offer easily accessible COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the county as public health officials monitor the Omicron variant. Sky Lakes Medical Center also offers drive-through testing. NewsWatch 12 spoke with KCPH public information officer Valeree Lane on Tuesday...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: 366 Cases in Kane, 9,784 Statewide; New Omicron Case in Suburban Cook; U.S. Passes 800,000 Deaths

OVERVIEW: Omicron Could Overwhelm U.K. Hospitals; U.S. Death Toll Tops 800,000; Cornell Shuts Down Ithaca Campus. The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000 on Tuesday, a once-unimaginable figure seen as doubly tragic, given that more than 200,000 of those lives were lost after the vaccine became available practically for the asking last spring, the Associated Press reports.
KANE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
centraloregondaily.com

Health officials predict another COVID surge in Oregon

Following three confirmed cases of the highly-contagious omicron variant in Oregon, health officials warn the state’s peak number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic — about 1,200 —could more than double by the end of February. “Today’s forecast is a warning we can’t ignore. Like...
OREGON STATE
Democrat-Herald

Coronavirus update: OHA confirms 3 Omicron cases, 49 new deaths (6 local)

In Tuesday’s Oregon Health Authority report, the organization logged 883 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number for the state to 402,436. The state also recorded 49 new COVID-19-related deaths. This makes Oregon’s death toll 5,469. The Oregon Health Authority confirmed Monday three Omicron variant...
LINN COUNTY, OR
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: 399 New Kane County Cases, 3 Deaths; 9,301 New Cases Statewide; CDC OKs Boosters For 16-17s; Britain Imposes Work-From-Home Order

OVERVIEW: CDC OK’s Boosters For 16-17s; Omicron Exploding in Britain; Pfizer 3rd Dose Neutralizes Omicron. The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters, ruling that 16- and 17-year-olds can get a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine, the Associated Press reports. The U.S. and many other nations already were urging adults to get booster shots to pump up immunity that can wane months after vaccination, calls that intensified with the discovery of the worrisome new omicron variant.
KANE COUNTY, IL
KTVZ

OHA authorizes COVID-19 booster doses for 16- and 17-year-olds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday authorized the use of booster doses of Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines for persons 16 and 17 years of age who have already completed their vaccination series. Shortly after the boosters were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
centraloregondaily.com

Brown extends COVID Emergency Declaration amid expected hospitalization surge

“As Oregon prepares for what could be our worst surge in hospitalizations during this pandemic, I know that this is not the beginning of the new year any of us had hoped for,” Brown said. “Time and again over the last two years, Oregonians have proven that we will stand with each other in our most difficult times. Your actions have saved lives, and it is because we have worked together to keep each other safe that Oregon still has some of the lowest infection and mortality rates in the nation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sandy Post

Oregon governor extends pandemic emergency declaration

Kate Brown says the step is required to prepare for a surge in the omicron variant; she rescinded most others in June.Gov. Kate Brown has extended a declaration of emergency as the omicron variant emerges in the coronavirus pandemic. The latest order will remain in effect through June 30, 2022 — more than two years after the first one, at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 — unless rescinded or extended. Brown said in a statement released Tuesday, Dec. 21, that the extension was necessary to allow for flexibility in the response to a surge of cases and...
OREGON STATE
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: 8 Kane County Deaths, 786 New Cases Over The Weekend; 19,515 New Cases Statewide; U.K. Records 1st Omicron Death

OVERVIEW: U.K. Records 1st Omicron Death; Omicron Now in 30 U.S. States; 5.3 Million Have Died From COVID-19 The United Kingdom reported the world’s first publicly confirmed death from COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant, USA Today reports. The variant has been identified in at least 30 states, according...
KANE COUNTY, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: 642 New Kane Cases in 1 Day; 16,561 State Cases 2nd Highest Ever; 71 Omicron Cases Reported Statewide

OVERVIEW: FDA OK’s Anti-Viral Pill; NYC Limits Hospital Visitors Amid Surge; Studies Show Omicron Illnesses Tend To Be More Mild. The United States on Wednesday authorized Pfizer Inc’s antiviral COVID-19 pill for at-risk people aged 12 and above, making it the first oral treatment and which can be taken at home, providing a potentially important tool in the fight against the fast-spreading Omicron variant, Fox Business and other media report.
KANE COUNTY, IL
WOWK 13 News

COVID-19 in Ohio Thursday update: Another record day as nearly 16,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Thursday, Dec. 23, a total of 1,896,577 (+15,989) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 94,139 (+345) hospitalizations and 11,540 (+20) admissions into the ICU. The amount of cases reported Thursday is the most cases […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy