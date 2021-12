INDIANAPOLIS — Kraig King had not seen John Killough Jr. in months when the man showed up at his house asking for a place to stay. "He was like, 'Man, I'm cold, I got my dog, I don't know where to go, I gambled all my money away, wrecked my truck,'" recalled King, who said he had only met Killough a handful of times in the past.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO