Huntington, WV

Man arrested after breaking into a wine bar

By Tyler Barker
 5 days ago
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man has been arrested and charged in connection with breaking into a local wine bar early Thursday, Dec. 16, according to Police reports.

Huntington police officers arrested Jay Michael Norton, 62, of Huntington, and charged him with a breaking and entering at Sip, 311 9th St.

Officers were able to track Norton to the Vanity Fair Apartments in the 600 block of 4th Avenue. There, officers executed a search warrant at Norton’s apartment and located several items linking him to the breaking and entering, including the clothing that it was believed he wore during the incident.

Detectives also believe Norton is connected to several other breaking and entering incidents including at Starbucks and Nawab Indian Cuisine early Thursday and at Muffler America on Dec. 4.

Norton has a criminal history of theft dating back to the early 1990s.

Huntington Police detectives are continuing the investigation, and more charges could be forthcoming.

Any person with information about these crimes can call the Huntington Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at 304-696-4420, Ext. 1027, or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

Two parents charged with child neglect after starving child

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two parents are charged after allegedly starving a child. According to detectives, on December 7, 2021, Dylan Scott Wagoner took his infant daughter to the doctor after crying uncontrollably. A doctor saw the child, and she advised that the child was “starving.” She advised that she instructed the mother, Danielle Hughes, to take the child to the ER. The doctor suggested that the child is over four months old, and it was born weighing six pounds, and the child has only gained two pounds since its birth. The doctor advised that its diagnosis be the failure to thrive. The child was placed in the State’s custody.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Transporting Over $300,000 of Stolen Monies

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Maryland man pleaded guilty to transporting over $300,000 of stolen monies from West Virginia to Maryland. According to court documents, Dhanraj Singh, 61, of Bowie, Maryland, worked at a local resort for many years. Singh admitted that from 2017 to 2020, he stole approximately $382,449 from the resort and routinely transported the stolen monies from West Virginia to Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
“Long Time Coming” Update: Three Defendants Plead Guilty in Connection with Their Roles in Methamphetamine Conspiracy

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ambera Roberts, 34, Matthew Edward Depew, 31, and Era Dawn Corder, 46, all of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Roberts, Depew and Corder admitted to acquiring and re-distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in...
PARKERSBURG, WV
