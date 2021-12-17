ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks Week 15 injury report: Gabe Jackson, D.K. Metcalf full participants Friday

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Seahawks don’t have a half-roster on their COVID-19 list. However, they still have a ton of players on their injury report.

Here’s a look at the team’s complete Week 15 injury report updated with participation from Friday’s practice.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status

G Gabe Jackson Knee DNP DNP Full

WR D.K. Metcalf Foot/Knee DNP DNP Full

OT Brandon Shell Shoulder DNP DNP DNP

WR Dee Eskridge Foot DNP DNP Full

FS Quandre Diggs Knee DNP DNP Full

WR Freddie Swain Ankle DNP DNP Full

DT Al Woods Resting veteran DNP DNP Full

DE Carlos Dunlap Quadricep DNP DNP Full

OT Duane Brown Resting veteran DNP – –

RB Alex Collins Abdomen Limited – –

DT Bryan Mone Knee Limited DNP DNP

SS Ryan Neal Oblique Limited Full Full

OL Kyle Fuller Calf Full Limited Full

RB Travis Homer Hamstring Full Full Full

P Michael Dickson Thumb Full – –

LS Tyler Ott Shoulder Full – –

