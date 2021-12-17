Seahawks Week 15 injury report: Gabe Jackson, D.K. Metcalf full participants Friday
The Seahawks don’t have a half-roster on their COVID-19 list. However, they still have a ton of players on their injury report.
Here’s a look at the team’s complete Week 15 injury report updated with participation from Friday’s practice.
Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
G Gabe Jackson Knee DNP DNP Full
WR D.K. Metcalf Foot/Knee DNP DNP Full
OT Brandon Shell Shoulder DNP DNP DNP
WR Dee Eskridge Foot DNP DNP Full
FS Quandre Diggs Knee DNP DNP Full
WR Freddie Swain Ankle DNP DNP Full
DT Al Woods Resting veteran DNP DNP Full
DE Carlos Dunlap Quadricep DNP DNP Full
OT Duane Brown Resting veteran DNP – –
RB Alex Collins Abdomen Limited – –
DT Bryan Mone Knee Limited DNP DNP
SS Ryan Neal Oblique Limited Full Full
OL Kyle Fuller Calf Full Limited Full
RB Travis Homer Hamstring Full Full Full
P Michael Dickson Thumb Full – –
LS Tyler Ott Shoulder Full – –
