Community rallying to support Madison family impacted by storms

 5 days ago
Twenty-four tornadoes touched down in just the state of Tennessee last weekend, causing damage across the western and middle regions of the state.

One family in Madison is grateful to have each other for the holidays, but they lost their home when a tree fell on it as the storms moved across Davidson County.

"We've been hit hard these last two years," Cesar Melchor said. "It happened so quick, like it was a matter of seconds."

During the early morning hours of December 11, Melchor, an employee at Explore! Community School in East Nashville, huddled with his wife and six children for safety during the severe storms.

"My wife, she woke me up, she was like, 'get all the kids,'" he remembered.

A tree fell onto the front of their home, destroying the roof and causing extensive water damage to the front bedroom. The family's shed and pool in the backyard were also damaged. Melchor and his family are currently living in a motel due to the conditions of their home.

"The next day, I still went to work after we got hit," he said.

Melchor is known as the heart of his community at home and at Explore! Community School, where he's worked for several years. He spends his days giving and caring for others.

His school community is now coming together to help make this Christmas a bit brighter for the Melchor family despite the damage.

"If anyone deserves support after a time like this, it's Cesar," said an employee of the school."He's just a good person. He makes you feel like you can be a good person too. Even with just his 'hello' every day."

The community also created a GoFundMe account to help support the Melchor family.

Comments / 0

 

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Tennessee health leaders note speed of omicron spread

Tennessee's key health leader announced Wednesday that the new variant of COVID-19 now accounted for more than 80% cases in the state. The omicron variant — which was just detected in the state three weeks ago — has now become the primary variant in those who contracted COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health commissioner Lisa Piercey.
