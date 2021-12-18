Louis Molina a great pick to restore order & safety in NYC’s jails

Mayor-elect Eric Adams chose Louis Molina (right, red tie) to be the new commissioner for the Department of Corrections. Gregory P. Mango

Mayor-elect Eric Adams made another great choice to head a troubled agency by naming ex-NYPD detective and Bronx native Louis Molina as his Correction commissioner.

Molina not only has more than two decades of law-enforcement experience, including his work as chief of the Las Vegas Department of Public Safety, he brings a working knowledge of the problems now plaguing the city jails from his time as chief internal monitor and acting assistant commissioner for the Department of Correction.

Unlike certain de Blasio jails chiefs, in other words, he won’t have to get up to speed — nor need a city car to take him home to Maine for four-day weekends.

But he faces a major mess at Rikers Island, which just saw its 16th inmate death this year. Staff morale is in the toilet while detainees are running wild. Thanks to terrible leadership, including deadly political interference, already-serious problems metastasized amid the pandemic.

The difference-maker starting in January will be having a mayor who understands what’s practical. Already, Adams says he’ll restore “punitive segregation” (a k a solitary confinement) for violent inmates and detainees: “We must reform Rikers and uphold the rights and dignity of the people that are held in custody and the men and women who are responsible for protecting them.”

Molina’s first challenge will be restoring order and safety on Rikers, reducing double shifts and overtime and fixing broken facilities. He must also jump on finally getting the system to rationally segregate and treat detainees suffering from serious mental illness, a task that requires working with city and state partners to get the appropriate services.

Since Adams still wants to close and replace Rikers, Molina also gets to help figure out how that can work — or convince the new mayor that rebuilding on the island is the best choice.

Either way, we look forward to seeing yet another vital city agency escape the horrific dysfunction of the last eight years.