ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Louis Molina a great pick to restore order & safety in NYC’s jails

By Post Editorial Board
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oeNhm_0dQ8Cauf00
Mayor-elect Eric Adams chose Louis Molina (right, red tie) to be the new commissioner for the Department of Corrections. Gregory P. Mango

Mayor-elect Eric Adams made another great choice to head a troubled agency by naming ex-NYPD detective and Bronx native Louis Molina as his Correction commissioner.

Molina not only has more than two decades of law-enforcement experience, including his work as chief of the Las Vegas Department of Public Safety, he brings a working knowledge of the problems now plaguing the city jails from his time as chief internal monitor and acting assistant commissioner for the Department of Correction.

Unlike certain de Blasio jails chiefs, in other words, he won’t have to get up to speed — nor need a city car to take him home to Maine for four-day weekends.

But he faces a major mess at Rikers Island, which just saw its 16th inmate death this year. Staff morale is in the toilet while detainees are running wild. Thanks to terrible leadership, including deadly political interference, already-serious problems metastasized amid the pandemic.

The difference-maker starting in January will be having a mayor who understands what’s practical. Already, Adams says he’ll restore “punitive segregation” (a k a solitary confinement) for violent inmates and detainees: “We must reform Rikers and uphold the rights and dignity of the people that are held in custody and the men and women who are responsible for protecting them.”

Molina’s first challenge will be restoring order and safety on Rikers, reducing double shifts and overtime and fixing broken facilities. He must also jump on finally getting the system to rationally segregate and treat detainees suffering from serious mental illness, a task that requires working with city and state partners to get the appropriate services.

Since Adams still wants to close and replace Rikers, Molina also gets to help figure out how that can work — or convince the new mayor that rebuilding on the island is the best choice.

Either way, we look forward to seeing yet another vital city agency escape the horrific dysfunction of the last eight years.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Maine State
City
Maine, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Segregation#Rikers Island#Solitary Confinement#Prison#De Blasio
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy