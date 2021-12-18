ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York sets record for positive COVID cases in one day

By Bernadette Hogan
NYPost
 5 days ago
People line up at a COVID-19 mobile testing site in Manhattan. REUTERS / Carlo Allegri

ALBANY – New York State saw a record-shattering 21,000-plus new coronavirus infections over a 24-hour period, state health officials reported Friday.

The results from tests processed Thursday were nearly triple the 8,000 cases detected on Monday as the new hyper-contagious Omicron adds to an outbreak that state officials are struggling to contain amid a wave of Delta-variant cases upstate.

“The numbers are going up exponentially by day,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul during an interview on CNN.

“We went from 8,000 cases to 21,000 since Monday, so I think it’s fair for all the elected officials to assess the situation as it unfolds.”

The state Health Department said 21,027 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus out of 263,536 test results – a jump from Monday’s 8,266 positive case count found from the 142,965 test results reported.

It’s also roughly 1,000 more cases compared to the state’s previous record – 19,942 cases on Jan. 14, 2021.

Hochul warned of a “winter surge” as holidays approach and people move indoors due to colder weather.

Hochul has warned of a “winter surge” ahead of upcoming holiday gatherings as well as fears of the highly transmissible omicron variant that’s sparked long lines for testing, and in some areas supply shortages, in New York City.

“My objective is to keep people safe and not shut down our economy,” she said, addressing her newly implemented mask-or-vax mandate for businesses that’s drawn ire from local officials in over half of the state’s 62 counties who argue they don’t have enough resources to enforce the new rule.

That edict will be in effect at least until Jan. 15, but could be extended if the cases continue to rise.

Lines for COVID-19 testing have grown amid growing concerns and positive test results for Omicron in NYC.

“We want to keep them going because they can have protocols in place, require vaccines and [at] some point will be determining that fully vaccinated means you are boosted,” she noted, warning of potential changes.

The state’s seven-day average positivity rate released Friday stood at 5.73 percent, with 3,839 people hospitalized with COVID-19 – a 74-person increase from the previous day.

Sixty new deaths were recorded, adding to the 47,432 fatalities confirmed since the pandemic’s start.

