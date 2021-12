Margaret Salazar also says the agency must give priority to backlog of tenant requests and landlord payments.The director of the state housing agency says she would welcome a full audit of how money was spent on federal and state emergency rental assistance programs — but only after tenants submit their applications and landlords receive their money. Margaret Salazar says the Oregon Department of Housing and Community Services will report to lawmakers in the 2022 session, which starts Feb. 1, about the measures they passed during a Dec. 13 special session. But she also said that some of the same staff...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO