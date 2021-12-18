ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viewers quit Simon Cowell's comeback ITV talent show Walk The Line... for BBC2 quiz show

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Simon Cowell’s comeback ITV talent show has been beaten in the ratings – by high-brow BBC2 quiz Only Connect.

Walk The Line began its six-night run on Sunday.

Singing acts compete for a £500,000 prize for the overall winner.

Despite a star judging panel of Craig David, Gary Barlow, Alesha Dixon and Dawn French, the first episode attracted only 3million viewers, falling to 2.1million on Monday and 1.8million on Tuesday, according to the Digital-i media consultancy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r0IJC_0dQ8BtP100
Simon Cowell pictured in Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Sep 2021

In contrast, Monday’s audience for Only Connect, hosted by Victoria Coren-Mitchell, was 2.7million.

And at its 2010 peak, Cowell’s The X Factor had an average of more than 14million a week.

ITV said of Walk The Line: ‘The audience is increasing on catch-up, and it is the top title on ITV Hub this week.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAWRz_0dQ8BtP100
Despite a star judging panel of Craig David, Gary Barlow, Alesha Dixon and Dawn French, the first episode attracted only 3million viewers, falling to 2.1million on Monday and 1.8million on Tuesday, according to the Digital-i media consultancy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1edPLm_0dQ8BtP100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7Iql_0dQ8BtP100
Walk the Line, is a British ITV entertainment musical game show, in which sees one music act win a life changing prize pot of £500,000. The musical acts - be they soloists, duos or bands - will take to the stage to perform for the nation, with panellists Gary Barlow, Alesha Dixon, Dawn French, and Craig David, watching on from their front row seats.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Onp6L_0dQ8BtP100

Walk the Line, is a British ITV entertainment musical game show, in which sees one music act win a life changing prize pot of £500,000.

The musical acts - be they soloists, duos or bands - will take to the stage to perform for the nation, with panellists Gary Barlow, Alesha Dixon, Dawn French, and Craig David, watching on from their front row seats.

But to win the money, talent alone isn't enough.

The contestants will need nerves of steel as they determine whether to cash out or physically Walk The Line and risk it all to stay in the competition.

Comments / 0

lasvegasmagazine.com

Simon Cowell talks about his new show 'America's Got Talent Live Las Vegas'

Super producer and TV personality Simon Cowell’s America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live took off like a rocket in early November. The big, bold Vegas version of the hit TV competition show has taken over the 1,500-seat Luxor Theater on the Strip, thrilling audiences with fresh performances from some of the most beloved artists from the small screen: singer Kodi Lee, comedian Preacher Lawson, acrobatic act Duo Transcend and recent winner, magician Dustin Tavella, to name just a few. For Cowell, landing in Las Vegas is a dream come true.
LAS VEGAS, NV
talentrecap.com

‘Walk the Line’ Recap: Will Ella Rothwell Win Season One of the New Show?

Hospital administrative assistant Ella Rothwell returned to Walk the Line tonight to sing against four new performers for a chance at £500,000. The show, created by Simon Cowell, shows a new group of singers performing each night with one act progressing into the next episode. Ella won the first two episodes, which means she returned tonight for £30,000, or the chance to move forward in the competition and earn the grand prize on Friday.
TV SHOWS
arcamax.com

Simon Cowell's book release delayed

Simon Cowell has been forced to delay the release of his children's book series. The 62-year-old music mogul and his son Eric, seven, have been writing a number of tomes together but a combination of Simon's hectic schedule and the COVID-19 pandemic, have put the books on hold. A source...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
