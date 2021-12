A charitable trust holds assets and distributes them to charities. When you establish the trust you can specify how it will manage and invest its assets, as well as how it will make donations. There are some tax benefits to setting up a charitable trust. However, unless you are particularly wealthy, these tend to be minimal compared to other forms of tax management. In general, the best reason to establish a charitable trust is if you would like to create a long-standing form of charitable giving. Here’s what you need to know.

