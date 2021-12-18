Metal-Musician-Branded Guitars

Reminiscent of the '66 original, the H72 Reissue revives the iconic design and features Cherry finish with gold foil mini-humbuckers. The first H72, introduced in 1966, has become an instrument highly sought-after by music lovers due to both its importance to guitar history and its enduring design. Today, players and fans have an opportunity to join the Harmony tradition and add their unique signature to this instrument’s story. Spec’d to fit the needs of today’s player, the H72 is available in a distinct Cherry finish and equipped with mustache gold foil mini-humbuckers for a vintage look and tone with a modern feel.
