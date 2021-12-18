Saving displaced pets after Muhlenberg County tornado

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – As residents in Muhlenberg County continue their tornado recovery, help is also continuing for their four-legged friends who have been displaced by the tornado. According to Janetta Smith, Director of the Muhlenberg County Humane Society, nearly 20 pets have been brought to their shelter as of December 17. That number may continue to climb as cleanup efforts continue along the tornado’s path.

“The more they clean up, they’ll find the ones that are hiding,” says Smith. “I know there’s a lot of animals that are like that, that they’ve been misplaced, they’ve been through something, and they’re not familiar with nothing. Everything they were familiar with is not there anymore.”

To make way for displaced pets, It Takes a Village No Kill-Rescue in Evansville has been transporting pets who are up for adoption from Muhlenberg County to their location in Vanderburgh County.

“They were already in the shelter and needed a place to go,” explains Tangila Smith, Executive Director of It Takes A Village. “They needed to make room for the animals that are running through Kentucky that are being boarded at vet’s offices and need a place to go.”

In addition to pet supplies, officials are encouraging the donations of large kennels for the pets to be held in while awaiting their reunion. Janetta Smith also says monetary donations to the humane society will go a long way in helping vet bills that will begin to pile up.

