Muhlenberg County, KY

Saving displaced pets after Muhlenberg County tornado

 5 days ago

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – As residents in Muhlenberg County continue their tornado recovery, help is also continuing for their four-legged friends who have been displaced by the tornado. According to Janetta Smith, Director of the Muhlenberg County Humane Society, nearly 20 pets have been brought to their shelter as of December 17. That number may continue to climb as cleanup efforts continue along the tornado’s path.

“The more they clean up, they’ll find the ones that are hiding,” says Smith. “I know there’s a lot of animals that are like that, that they’ve been misplaced, they’ve been through something, and they’re not familiar with nothing. Everything they were familiar with is not there anymore.”

To make way for displaced pets, It Takes a Village No Kill-Rescue in Evansville has been transporting pets who are up for adoption from Muhlenberg County to their location in Vanderburgh County.

“They were already in the shelter and needed a place to go,” explains Tangila Smith, Executive Director of It Takes A Village. “They needed to make room for the animals that are running through Kentucky that are being boarded at vet’s offices and need a place to go.”

In addition to pet supplies, officials are encouraging the donations of large kennels for the pets to be held in while awaiting their reunion. Janetta Smith also says monetary donations to the humane society will go a long way in helping vet bills that will begin to pile up.

WEHT/WTVW

FEMA extends assistance for places of worship, nonprofits

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Houses of worship and other nonprofit organizations may be eligible for FEMA assistance to help pay for emergency protective measures, debris removal and restoration of facilities damaged by severe storms and tornadoes. There are some conditions that facilities must have to be eligible for this: Have sustained damage caused by the December 10 severe […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Fire destroys Fraternal Order of Eagles building in Oakland City

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – After a fire destroyed much of the Fraternal Order of Eagles’ building in Oakland City, cleanup and rebuilding efforts will soon begin. A bartender noticed smoke coming from the ceiling inside the facility, where four individuals were able to escape and alert first responders. “By that time, we were seeing […]
OAKLAND CITY, IN
