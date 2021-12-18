ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson Springs, KY

Signs of tornado still visible, signs of hope emerging week after tornado

By Mike Pickett
 5 days ago

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) It’s been a week since the tornado devastated parts of Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio Counties, along with other cities and towns in four states. Places like Dawson Springs in Hopkins County are still working to get back on their feet.

Across much of Dawson Springs, and other towns that were in the tornado’s path, the signs of its destruction are still clearly visible. A week after it hit, signs of help, and hope are starting to become more visible.

The memories of last Friday’s tornado are still fresh in the minds of some.

“I saw the wind of the back of the tornado, like the end of the base of the tornado. I grabbed her, in front of me like that. I didn’t get to protect my head or nothing. I was just worried about her. We had like, four or five walls tumble upon us,” recalled Lucas Corbitt. But the past week was the first step in this town’s recovery.

“Lots of movement. Lots and lots of movement,” said Kristen Austin of Dawson Springs.

“We don’t want anyone to give up. We don’t want anyone to give up in our community,” said Brad Shuck, Pastor at Redemption City Church, the day after the tornado last Saturday. Since then, his church’s had some repairs done and has become a resource center for residents, whose needs have gradually changed.

“They’re needing those tarps to be able to cover their homes, obviously. We’ve got the rain on top of everything else we have to deal with,” he explained.

Since last Friday night, utility crews from across Kentucky have been a part of restoring power to homes and businesses. Roads are also starting to become clearer of debris. Residents say they appreciate all the help in their recovery, even if they don’t think their town will be the same.

“It’s been amazing to see the people come together. We’ve had people come from Missouri and everybody else coming around, it’s been such an amazing thing to see,” said Austin.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

