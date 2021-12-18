ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tony Khan Responds to FOX News Article About Ratings On Social Media

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mainstream article that expressed skepticism about AEW’s ratings was published this week, and so of course Tony Khan responded. FOX News published an opinion piece talking about the Jacksonville Jaguars’ firing Urban Meyer and touching on AEW “cooling off,” which prompted Khan to post to social...

411mania.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

'I was on the phone in real time': Fox News' Tucker Carlson reveals his son Buckley was working in the Captiol during the Jan. 6 riot as he brushes off criticism of his Patriot Purge series

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed that his son, a Congressional staffer, was working in the US Capitol during the January 6 riot. Carlson was responding to criticism that his controversial series Patriot Purge was a whitewash or 'revisionist history' when he made the revelation on the Fourth Watch Podcast hosted by Steve Krakauer.
PROTESTS
ringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Opens Up About Kevin Owens Re-Signing With WWE

Kevin Owens recently resigned with WWE amid widespread belief he was leaving for AEW to be with his “Mount Rushmore” stablemates in 2022. That didn’t happen and now Owens is once again a WWE performer. It turns out that Tony Khan understood that decision. AEW President Tony...
WWE
FanSided

Major Biden reveals exciting sibling news on The Oval Pawffice social media

We finally have some exciting news about a new furry sibling for Major Biden! And the news comes straight from The Oval Pawffice Instagram account. On December 20, Major Biden took to social media to share some exciting news revolving around a future furry sibling! While we have spent most of 2021 waiting for the Bidens to bring home a feline sibling for Major, as we end the year, we haven’t seen a kitty enter the White House. (Which also means that Winston Biden is still First Cat!)
PETS
411mania.com

Tony Khan Thanks Fans for AEW Rampage Ratings, Hypes Dynamite Holiday Bash

– As previously reported, last Friday’s AEW Rampage saw some nice gains in both the key demo ratings and viewership. The show had a 29% increase in the key demo ratings with a 0.23. The show ranked No. 7 in the ratings for cable originals on Friday night. The news had AEW President Tony Khan in a good mood yesterday, and he thanked the fans via Twitter.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
411mania.com

Vince McMahon Reportedly ‘Adamantly Against’ No-Cut Clauses In WWE Contracts

With more recent WWE releases, fans have speculated as to the stance of the company when it comes to potentially utilizing no-cut clauses in talent contracts. Fightful Select has more details on WWE, and specifically, Vince McMahon’s position on the idea. According to Fightful, several WWE employees stated that...
WWE
PWMania

How Tony Khan Is Said To Feel About Mark Henry’s Work In AEW So Far

During an appearance on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast, Mark Henry talked about how things are going with him in AEW so far:. “You know, that would probably be a question for Tony [Khan, how Mark Henry has done in his AEW role so far]. But I’ve had several interactions with my management and Tony. He’s head over heels happy with what I’ve added, what I’ve done, what I’m doing. The people are getting served outside of AEW. Our charity and community division is helping and affecting the communities that we go in. There’s, you know, nothing but a bunch of praise. But I’m not in it for the pats on the back, I’m not in it for just the money. I’m in it because I wanna make a difference and on my tombstone, them not just say, ‘Here lies a guy that was world champion in three sports,’ but how many people were affected by his work and that’s my job. My job in every sense of the word is to go in and troubleshoot, go in and give moral support and speed up the learning curve and give the wrestling acumen that is gonna be enticing to people going forward.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Combat#Fox News Article#Showbuzz Daily#Tntdrama#Foxnews
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Responds To WWE’s Reported Interest In MJF

Tony Khan seems unfazed by a recent report on the future of one of the AEW’s top young stars. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio reported last week that WWE and its broadcast partners at FOX and USA Network are interested in MJF if and when he becomes a free agent.
WWE
jetsxfactor.com

New York Jets News, Rumors, Social Media

New York Jets news, rumors and social media articles at Jets X-Factor. New York Jets news simply does not stop … ever. Why would it? Joe Douglas and company are elbow-deep in an attempt at reversing a decade-long drought spurred on by bad drafting and shortsighted football program principles.
NFL
411mania.com

Promoter Maven Bentley Announces Exit From Wrestling

Maven Bentley, the promotor who has been a big part of CZW and is very influential in the Pennsylvania wrestling scene, is exiting the business. Bentley issued a statement on his Facebook account noting that he is exiting the business. You can read the full statement below:. ”Last night, at...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.22.21

Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina. We’re back with yet another special show, this time in the form of Holiday Bash. That should make for another big card, though this time around the major draw is Sting being back in Greensboro. I’m still not sure why that should matter to anyone but the live audience, though seeing Sting team with CM Punk and Darby Allin against MJF and FTR should be fun. Let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

Johnny Gargano Said To Be ‘Heavily Considering’ Going to AEW

Johnny Gargano became a free agent after his WWE contract expired earlier this month. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Gargano is said to be ‘heavily considering’ a jump to AEW. Gargano has mentioned wanting to wrestle Kenny Omega, among others, in the past. He’s been talking about wanting certain matches both publicly and privately.
WWE
411mania.com

Man Kicked Out Of AEW Dynamite Last Night For Transphobic Sign Aimed At Nyla Rose

While most people showed up to AEW Dynamite last night to have a good time, one fan showed up to be hateful and got kicked out for it. A man brought a transphobic sign to the event that misgendered Nyla Rose, which later resulted in his removal. Rose seemed to take it in stride, giving the man the finger as she made her entrance for a match with Ruby Soho.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

WWE SmackDown Posts Highest Viewership Since September, Ratings Also Up

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that last week’s WWE SmackDown on FOX brought in 2.303 million viewers, which marks the highest viewership for the series since the September 10 edition. Meanwhile, in the key 18 to 49 demo, SmackDown notched a 0.52 rating with 682,000 viewers, and that’s the...
WWE
411mania.com

FOX Cancels New Year’s Eve Event That Would Have Preempted WWE Smackdown

Deadline reports that FOX has cancelled a New Year’s Eve event that was originally scheduled to replace that week’s WWE Smackdown on the schedule. The special, Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, has been removed due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. A replacement has not been named, but WWE currently doesn’t have an event scheduled that day.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy