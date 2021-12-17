ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fraud case against Theranos' Holmes goes to jury

By Jody Godoy
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oXNno_0dQ8AQxr00

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) -Jurors began weighing the fate of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ on Friday, after the prosecution and defense painted very different pictures of the entrepreneur who once dazzled Silicon Valley and is now charged with fraud.

In the final hours of a trial that has spanned three months, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Bostic said Holmes embraced dishonesty in an attempt to save the blood testing startup.

“She committed these crimes because she was desperate for the company to succeed,” he said.

After receiving the case on Friday, the jury went home for the evening. They were due to return on Monday.

Holmes believed Theranos would change medicine with small machines that could run a wide range of blood tests on a few drops from a finger prick, her lawyers have said, arguing the company’s failure was not a crime.

But prosecutors say Holmes lied to investors and retail customers, including by overstating what Theranos’ machines were capable of and the accuracy of its tests. She faces nine counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy.

The meteoric rise and spectacular fall of Theranos turned Holmes from a young billionaire into a defendant who could face years in prison if convicted.

Once valued at $9 billion, Theranos collapsed after the Wall Street Journal published a series of articles, starting in 2015, that suggested its devices were flawed and inaccurate.

Holmes’ attorney Kevin Downey said the evidence did not show Holmes was motivated by a cash crunch at Theranos, but rather thought she was “building a technology that would change the world.”

“You know that at the first sign of trouble, crooks cash out,” but Holmes stayed, Downey said. “She went down with that ship when it went down.”

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Holmes Jury Takes Christmas Off Without Verdict in Theranos Case

Jurors in the Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial ended their third full day of deliberations without a verdict, after listening for more than 30 minutes to an audio recording of the. founder talking up the company to investors eight years ago. The jurors asked Thursday to hear a replay of a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS San Francisco

Elizabeth Holmes Trial Jurors Re-Listen to Audio Recordings of Investor Pitch

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/AP) — A jury of eight men and four women deliberating on the fate of Elizabeth Holmes re-listened to audio exhibits Thursday, including recordings of a call she had with Bryan Tolbert and others trying to convince them to invest in the blood-testing startup. As Holmes sat at the defense table, Judge Edward Davila played the recordings for the jurors who then returned to their deliberations. On the recordings, Holmes made several of the claims prosecutors say were deceptions use to defraud investors and at the heart of their case. After nearly four months of testimony and 32 witnesses including...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRMG

Jury to begin deliberations in Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A jury of eight men and four women has begun to deliberate Monday in the criminal fraud case against fallen Silicon Valley CEO Elizabeth Holmes. The jurors are tasked with weighing the 11 fraud charges leveled against Holmes following weeks of witness testimony from insiders who worked at the blood-testing startup, and patients and investors who prosecutors say were defrauded by the Theranos founder once lauded as the next Steve Jobs.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Reuters

Holmes 'went down with the ship,' lawyer tells Theranos jury

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec 17 (Reuters) - Elizabeth Holmes’ defense attorney made his final argument to jurors on Friday, saying the Theranos founder was “devoted to her mission” at the blood-testing startup and did not commit fraud. As the three-month trial neared its end, attorney Kevin Downey...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Friday Morning Constitutional: Elizabeth Holmes Case Goes to Jury

The SF school board voted Thursday to officially extend lottery-based admissions at Lowell High School for another year. The move had been expected after Superintendent Vince Matthews insisted that it was too late to change back to the old system for the next school year, despite a court ruling against the district. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Test#Silicon Valley#The Wall Street Journal
kfgo.com

Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud trial over Theranos draws to close

SAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) – Prosecutors are scheduled to begin their final arguments in the trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes on Thursday and will urge jurors to convict the blood testing startup founder of fraud. Holmes, 37, is on trial in San Jose, California, in a case that...
SAN JOSE, CA
Harvard Health

Will fraud jury believe Elizabeth Holmes?

Four months into one of the year’s most closely watched trials, federal prosecutors and defense attorneys will begin closing arguments Thursday in the high-profile fraud case against Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos, a failed Silicon Valley blood-testing startup. The Department of Justice has accused Holmes of defrauding...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Reuters

Davis Polk lures Cravath partner in latest hire from competitor

(Reuters) - Davis, Polk & Wardwell has hired partner Jennifer Conway from fellow Wall Street law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore, a person with knowledge of the matter confirmed Thursday. The hire comes just weeks after Cravath said it would become the latest large law firm to shift away from...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict - live: Jury finishes day two of deliberation after closings targeted Epstein

The jury Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial concluded its first full day of deliberations on Tuesday after a day of closing arguments which painted opposing portraits of the British socialite as Jeffrey Epstein’s “partner-in-crime” and his scapegoat. In a powerful closing for the prosecution on Monday, Assistant US Attorney Alison Moe described Ms Maxwell as a “sophisticated” and “dangerous” predator who targeted vulnerable young girls for Epstein’s benefit. “Maxwell ran the same playbook again and again. She groomed them. She caused deep and lasting harm to young girls. It is time to hold her accountable,” Ms Moe said.In closing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

254K+
Followers
258K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy