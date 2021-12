Among the few University of Missouri men’s basketball highlights the last few seasons had been a three-game winning streak over Illinois in the Braggin’ Rights series. But that felt long ago and far away on Wednesday night. The Illini swamped, smothered and otherwise dissected MU 88-63 at the Enterprise Center as the game came home to its traditional site after being held before only friends and family in Columbia last year because of COVID-19 measures.

