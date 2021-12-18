ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

East High student arrested after bringing handgun to school

By Vivian Chow
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zAjE_0dQ897WH00

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a student who brought a gun to East High School on Friday.

Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) says the East High administrators were first alerted to the armed student when a social media post circulated allegedly showing a student holding a gun.

School resources officers began a comprehensive investigation to ensure staff and students would remain safe on campus.

When the student in question arrived at school this morning, he was taken into custody by police. While searching the student’s backpack, police discovered a handgun and ammunition.

SCHOOL THREAT: Person in custody after threat made against Matheson Junior High

The student has been arrested and transported to Salt Lake Valley Detention Center where they will be referred to the 3rd District Juvenile Court for prosecution

No identities or additional information has been released at this time.

This latest case of a student bringing a weapon onto campus is part of a nationwide trend circulating on TikTok encouraging students to bring weapons to school. Administrators and officers have been dealing with a string of similar incidents in Utah this week affecting West High School , Box Elder County Schools, Granite District schools and more.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown released a statement regarding the incident:

Many affected schools were either on lockdown or moved to remote learning upon receiving the threats.

Anyone with information on this case should call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-231186.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Multiple Monday shootings, no suspect arrested in West Plains

WEST PLAINS, Mo.– Multiple shootings on Monday in West Plains have led to at least one injury and no arrests. At 5:51 p.m. on December 20, West Plains Police Department received reports of gunshots in the area of Walker Street. No evidence was found at the scene. Eighteen minutes later, another report of shots fired […]
WEST PLAINS, MO
KOLR10 News

Baby held hostage in Nixa is now safe, here’s how neighbors reacted

NIXA, Mo. — Nixa Police say a one-month-old baby who was held hostage is safe. The baby was alert, according to police, and EMS on the scene said the baby looked great when getting checked out. The man involved was arrested. Charges will be placed Thursday morning. City of Nixa Director of Communications, Drew Douglas, […]
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Former Texas County Sheriff, employee sentenced for forgery

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. – Former Texas County Sheriff James Sigman received 3 years supervised probation and a fine for forging an employee’s timecard in 2018. Jennifer Tomaszewski, who was Sigman’s girlfriend at the time, also received 3 years supervised probation and a finein a related case. In his comments, Judge John Beger said that never working […]
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East High School#Matheson Junior#District Juvenile Court#Tiktok#West High School#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says man suspected of stealing a car has been arrested

UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted the suspect has been arrested, and that formal charges are pending. Previous story: DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County, Missouri Sheriff’s office posted a warning Tuesday about a man who they say is armed and dangerous, and may be headed to Arkansas after stealing a […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Cassidy Rainwater Murder: Timothy Norton gets new attorney

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. – A hearing was held today in the Cassidy Rainwater case for Timothy Norton. Norton himself was not present, but his attorney, Brandon Twibell appeared and the judge sustained his motion to step down as Norton’s defense and Thomas Kirsch from Jefferson City was then assigned to Norton’s case. Twibell did not […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Bolivar man indicted in son’s slaying

BOLIVAR, Mo. – A grand jury has indicted a Bolivar man in the slaying of his 12-year-old son in 2020. Chad Baker, 41, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in February on charges of first-degree murder, domestic assault and armed criminal action, but the case file was transferred to a grand jury and an indictment […]
BOLIVAR, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
KOLR10 News

SPS rescinds mask mandate, updates COVID-19 quarantine protocols

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Springfield Public Schools has announced starting January 4, wearing masks will now be optional for all students. This announcement comes following the Missouri Attorney General issued threats to take legal action on public schools and health departments that continue to enforce mandatory masking. “All students ages 5-18 have now had the opportunity to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield officers involved in early morning shootout

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police are actively searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting. According to Lt. Jeremy Anderson, around 2 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, two officers noticed a van parked outside a Fast N’ Friendly gas station on North Kansas Expressway. Officers approached the car after finding out the driver, 29-year-old Talon […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Woman, passengers chased down Kearney Street Sunday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A woman driving a white car containing several passengers was chased down East Kearney Street Sunday evening. According to the Springfield Police Department, two men in their early 20’s chased and pointed a gun at the woman’s car while she was driving Eastbound on Kearney Street at about 5:30 pm. Officers responded […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield elementary school sends 4 grades home Monday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four grades at Boyd Elementary were sent back home Monday after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The Springfield Public School District says the handful of teachers received their positive results on Monday morning before parents began dropping off their kids. The new cases lead to all Kindergarten, First, Fourth, and […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Arson suspected following Wednesday’s Lawrence County fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– Four days after a large fire burned outside Aurora, the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District says the fire was set intentionally. On December 15 at about 8:40 p.m., firefighting crews responded to a fire near State Highway P and Lawrence 2190 finding several acres of grass fields burning. Aurora Rural Fire Protection […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

7 bodies found in Minnesota home; cause of deaths not known

 MOOREHEAD, Minn. (AP)- Authorities say the bodies of seven people were discovered inside a twin home in a northwestern Minnesota city but did not say how they died. Police said the victims included four adults and three children. They were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOLR10 News

Human remains recovered in Baxter County

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities discovered the remains of a person believed to have been consumed in a structure fire Sunday, December 19.   At approximately 5:12 a.m. a structure fire was reported on Old School House Trial in the Buford Cartney area. The building was reportedly fully engulfed in flames.   According to a press release, it was reported that a […]
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy