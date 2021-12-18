ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Janet Jackson Reflects on Her Iconic Music Videos

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs legends go, few can rival the impact made by Janet Jackson. Indeed, for almost five decades, the diva has dazzled with music and visuals that have changed the Pop culture...

Popculture

Willow Smith Credits an Iconic Rock Band for Inspiring Her to Return to Music

Willow Smith recently returned to the music world with a new passion for creating audio art, and she credits one iconic rock band for inspiring her. Speaking to NME, Smith shared that she'd spent about a year avoiding music, but was sparked to create again while listening to Radiohead's "Codex," from the 2011 album The King of Limbs. "I hadn't made music in such a long time, but that song slapped, so I wanted to see if I could do anything on it," she said, revealing that she wrote her own song by using the into of the Radiohead tune.
MUSIC
R&B Snippets: Janet Jackson, Teyana Taylor & Faith Evans

JANET JACKSON WANTS THE SUPERBOWL DOCUMENTARY TO GO AWAY: Janet Jackson's former stylist Wayne Scot Lukas says that Janet Jackson wants the New York Times/FX documentary, Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson to “go away.” He told Page Six, “She wants that documentary to go away. She didn’t ask for a ‘Free Janet’ documentary. She’s not interested.” Lukas added that Janet didn’t want anyone from her past or present circle to participate in the project, adding, “She asked us not to do it. She wants to tell her own stor. Lukas added that Janet will speak on the Superbowl controversy during her upcoming documentary about her life.
CELEBRITIES
Khalid Dances Up a STORM in Making of the ‘Present’ Music Video

Khalid may be renowned for his soulful crooning, but he proved he isn’t afraid of switching things up in the video for ‘Present.’. Lifted from his freshly minted EP ‘Scenic Drive,’ the track and its vibrant video have found favor with fans. Now, the 23-year-old is...
MUSIC
Saweetie Launches #IcyChainChallenge To Clap Back at Performance Critics

If turning the sour to sweet was a superpower, it’s one Saweetie would flex in earnest. The GRAMMY nominee is tap, tap, tapping into her marketing bag by launching a social media challenge in an attempt to redirect recent negative press. See the what and how below…. As has...
MUSIC
Christina Aguilera gets 'Dirrty' with epic throwback performance of iconic hits

Christina Aguilera granted everyone's wishes when she rolled out a medley of her iconic hits at Tuesday's People's Choice Awards. The pop icon packed seven of her songs into the epic six-minute set, kicking things off with a stripped, down-tempo version of her breakout single "Genie in a Bottle" before stripping off her flowing black gown to reveal a bright yellow bodysuit (complete with chaps!) inspired by her smash "Dirrty" — which she performed while strutting up and down the stage.
CELEBRITIES
Shantel Jackson Reveals Why She & Nelly Broke Up

Several months after announcing their breakup, Shantel Jackson has revealed what caused her and Nelly to split up. Jackson discussed their relationship during a new interview with The Real on Tuesday. Jackson began by affirming that she and Nelly did not end on bad terms after being together for seven...
CELEBRITIES
10 of DMX’s Most Iconic Music Videos Ranked

Rapper DMX, born Earl Simmons, was a hip-hop icon known for his distinctive rough yet poetic voice. The Mount Vernon native hit the scene with his breakout album It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot in 1998 with the notorious hit “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem.” The icon passed in April of 2021, devastating his fans.
CELEBRITIES
Watch Stuntwoman Caitlin Dechelle Show Off Her Stuff In New Music Video

Caitlin Dechelle has done stunt work for many very popular movies and shows such as The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman, and Furious 7. Now you can check her out in the newest music video from the band Halocene called “Warrior State of Mind”. The video is pretty cool, using...
MUSIC
Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES

