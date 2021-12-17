31 New Year’s Day Dinners for Good Luck

There’s nothing better than putting together an easy breakfast casserole in the morning and just popping it in the oven, especially during the holidays. When you’re so busy baking Christmas cookies and planning your Christmas dinner menu, who has time to spend on making a made-to-order breakfast, too?! That’s why this Christmas Breakfast Casserole is the best ever. It's packed with gooey cheese, rich croissants, ham, and peppers and is sure to be the hit of your holiday morning.
Save yourself some time and trouble this holiday season. Rather than get up and cook a ham, bacon or sausage and potato breakfast for Santa and his helper, prep this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven Christmas morn. Then you can simply chill all morning along with the Christmas mimosas! I prefer to use hash browns O’Brien or Tater Tots instead of croutons.
My achilles heel as a home baker has always been making biscuits from scratch. I either spend too much time rubbing together the butter and flour or don’t chill my ingredients long enough. Both mistakes result in biscuits that aren’t flaky — basically, my worst nightmare. The good news is I’ve finally gotten over this baking hump with a recipe for two-ingredient biscuits that’s tasty and deceptively simple!
French toast is a classic brunch dish, and even though it's simple, it can be hard to perfect. I added a special ingredient to the breakfast dish to see if it's better than my usual recipe. The extra ingredient resulted in a new taste and texture, but I liked both...
The two most stressful meals every year for me are Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas Dinner. It is a lot when you host a holiday in general but then you want to make sure that you have everything people are expecting you to have, which leads a lot of people to overcook. By overcooking people, mainly I am talking about myself here, tend to stress themselves out and no one needs that during the busiest time of the year.
For many of us, a charcuterie board is a must-have for any soiree. But what happens when you’re hosting guests for breakfast or brunch? You can still have your charcuterie board—just transform it into a breakfast charcuterie board complete with all the sweet and savory fixings. What to...
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And when the night before is one of the year's most famous nights for partying, it's even more important. You may be continuing the festivities at a friend's house, making a big brunch spread for the kids or having breakfast for one or two on New Year's Day. Spend the morning filling your kitchen with the scent of sweet treats or, if you anticipate moving slow in the morning (understandably), throw together a breakfast casserole the night before to pop in the oven when you wake. However you decide to feast, these hangover-curing recipes will start your year on a delicious note.
“Best way to start the new year is with a clear head and a big splash.”. Polar Bear Plunge Day on January 1 is not for the faint of heart or the very timid. Ice swimming is for the bold and daring. The water will most likely be warmer than...
People spend so much time planning New Year’s Eve revelry that they may not consider that they have another day on the holiday calendar to enjoy after the clock strikes 12. New Year’s Day activities may differ significantly from the countdowns and parties of the night before, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be equally enjoyable. Chances are children are home from school for holiday breaks, meaning New Year’s Day activities should probably be family-friendly. Check out these family-friendly ways to spend New Year’s Day. Catch (or play) a football game. New Year’s Day and football go hand in hand, and families can likely find a game on television to enjoy together. Of course, it’s also fun to burn off a few New Year’s Eve calories by playing a game of football in the backyard on January 1. Host a New Year’s Day meal. Give people plenty of time to recover from last night’s antics by inviting neighbors or friends and their children over for a brunch, late lunch or early dinner. Potlucks are great for these occasions because no one will likely want to cook for a crowd. Enjoy a movie marathon. Spend the day in comfortable clothes and make a new family tradition. Select one movie for each family member to watch and then cue up the streaming service or dust off that DVD player. Use holiday mugs for hot cocoa and dig into any leftovers from holiday dinners. If a marathon at home isn’t up your alley, check out the showings at a nearby theater and enjoy an afternoon at the cinema. Take a hike. Enjoy the cold weather up close and personal with a hike in the brisk air; maybe even heading for the snow. State parks or nearby nature preserves may not be busy on January 1, making them an even more relaxing respite. Tackle an organizational project. Get the whole family together and take on a project that has been pushed aside, such as organizing the garage or cleaning out the refrigerator. Volunteer with a local charity. Give back to the community and start off the New Year on a positive note by volunteering as a family.
It's hard to believe, but we are weeks away from ringing in 2022. Many of us are more than ready to put 2021 to bed, but before you plan your New Year's Eve and how late you plan to stay out, you may want to figure out if your favorite coffee spot will be open for business on New Year's Day.
A list of national restaurant chains that will remain open on New Year's Day. Feel like ringing in the New Year with some delicious food (that seconds as recovery food from the previous night's festivities)? We've got you covered. Here's a list of restaurants and fast-food chains that will be open on New Year's Day this year.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the holiday right around the corner, you might be wondering how you’ll find time to prepare a holiday meal this year. Holiday prep can feel like a daunting task between the main course, side dishes and dessert. Luckily, you can cook many holiday meals in […]
Cooks need more than just pots and pans. They need kitchen accessories, kitchen towels, vintage tablecloths and cookbooks. If you’re still struggling to find a Christmas gift for the cook in your life, here are some of our favorite suggestions:. “The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook Gift Edition: 500 Vibrant, Kitchen-Tested...
Ring in the new year with an exclusive tasting menu by chef Victor Munoz at Conservatory West Hollywood. There will be a ball drop, photo booth and complimentary bubbly at midnight. The bar menu is $60, and meals cost $100 for early seatings and $150 for late seatings. From Jan. 1-2, the Conservatory will host a hangover brunch with bloody mary and mimosa stations. 8289 Santa Monica Blvd., (323)654-0020.
Celebrate the new year with this honey whiskey sauce over tender steak. Flavored whiskeys have become popular. You can find spicy, cinnamon, chocolate ginger and even salted caramel whiskeys. The honey whiskey creates a perfect sauce for the steak and this holiday dinner. The recipe calls for raising and lowering...
