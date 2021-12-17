Stat Attack: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League at Molineux on Sunday afternoon.

It's the final league outings before Christmas. Both sides are encountering Covid-19 issues ahead of the game as they look to shrug off the ongoing crisis to claim all three points.

Chelsea drew to Everton on Thursday, while Wolves clinched a 1-0 win over Brighton despite the Seagulls wanting the game called off.

Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the league encounter:

Head-to-Head

Wolves have won just three times in 14 Premier League games against Chelsea, although two of those victories have come in the past three home matches.

Wolves have kept just two clean sheets in 18 meetings in all competitions since 1982.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves' victory against Brighton last time out ended a run of four consecutive games without scoring.

However, they have scored a league-low five goals at home this season.

Wolves have lost their last five matches against the reigning European champions since beating Liverpool at home in 1981.

Chelsea

Chelsea have won just twice in five Premier League fixtures (D2, L1).

They could lose successive Premier League away matches for the first time since December 2020, when the second defeat came versus Wolves.

Chelsea have conceded in their past five league games - their longest streak without a clean sheet under head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Reece James has provided five assists for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, one more than in the two previous seasons combined.

Mason Mount has been directly involved in 11 Premier League goals this season, while he has already matched his best scoring tally of seven.

Mount could become just the third Premier player to score and provide an assist in three consecutive away appearances, emulating Son Heung-min in January 2019 and Bruno Fernandes in November 2020.

