Parents go to great lengths to ensure the safety of their children. Safety is a significant factor when purchasing toys for kids, but how common are toy-related injuries?. According to the National SAFE KIDS Campaign and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 215,000 children are treated for toy-related injuries in emergency rooms across the United States every year. Ninety-seven percent of those children do not require hospitalization, but instances in which children suffer injuries while playing with their toys can be dangerous and frightening.

KIDS ・ 5 DAYS AGO