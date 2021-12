GeoPark has an impressive asset-based focus across South America although the company is focusing on Colombia and Ecuador. GeoPark (NYSE: GPRK), with its almost $700 million market capitalization has dropped almost 25% over the past few months. Despite a difficult 2020, the company has continued to perform incredibly well. As we'll see throughout this article, the company has a unique financial profile and the ability to drive significant shareholder returns.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO